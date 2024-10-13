Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Shares Up 0.3% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF – Get Free Report) rose 0.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.85 and last traded at $9.85. Approximately 469 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 32,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.82.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.64.

About Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. As at December 31, 2023, we own, manage and operate a global portfolio of well-located, diversified industrial properties comprising 327 assets totalling approximately 71.4 million square feet of GLA in key markets across Canada, Europe and the U.S.

