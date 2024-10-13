Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Director Buys C$15,000.00 in Stock

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Free Report) Director Jaimie Donovan acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,000.00.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Stock Up 0.4 %

D.UN opened at C$22.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$20.01 and a 200 day moving average of C$18.94. The company has a market cap of C$366.67 million, a PE ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 1.21. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 12 month low of C$14.50 and a 12 month high of C$23.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on D.UN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$17.25 to C$19.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$18.75 to C$22.50 in a report on Wednesday. Cormark lowered their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.00 to C$22.50 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$18.75.

About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

