Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$11.74 and traded as high as C$13.82. Dundee Precious Metals shares last traded at C$13.65, with a volume of 341,502 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DPM. CIBC increased their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th.

Dundee Precious Metals Trading Down 1.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a current ratio of 7.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$13.20 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.20.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The mining company reported C$0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$214.59 million for the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a net margin of 35.57% and a return on equity of 17.52%. Analysts anticipate that Dundee Precious Metals Inc. will post 1.851552 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dundee Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Dundee Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 14.77%.

Insider Activity at Dundee Precious Metals

In other Dundee Precious Metals news, Senior Officer Kelly Elizabeth Stark-Anderson sold 7,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.86, for a total transaction of C$101,635.38. In other Dundee Precious Metals news, Senior Officer Kelly Elizabeth Stark-Anderson sold 7,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.86, for a total value of C$101,635.38. Also, Director Xuefeng Chen sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.80, for a total value of C$86,400.00. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.

Further Reading

