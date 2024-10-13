Dymension (DYM) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $354.90 Million

Dymension (DYM) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 13th. One Dymension coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.70 or 0.00002720 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Dymension has traded 14% higher against the US dollar. Dymension has a market cap of $354.90 million and approximately $25.34 million worth of Dymension was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Dymension

Dymension’s total supply is 1,034,669,109 coins and its circulating supply is 208,593,032 coins. Dymension’s official website is dymension.xyz. Dymension’s official Twitter account is @dymension.

Buying and Selling Dymension

