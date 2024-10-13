EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:BSVO) is Gibson Capital LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Gibson Capital LLC lifted its holdings in EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:BSVO – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 546,499 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,479 shares during the quarter. EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for 2.5% of Gibson Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Gibson Capital LLC owned approximately 0.83% of EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF worth $12,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 569,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,371,000 after acquiring an additional 14,791 shares during the period.

EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSVO opened at $22.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.03. EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $17.11 and a 12 month high of $23.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.04.

About EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF

The EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (BSVO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively managed, broad, and diverse portfolio of US-listed, small-cap stocks that appear fundamentally undervalued and have environmental, social, and governance attributes as perceived by the fund adviser.

