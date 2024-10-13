Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 45.8 %

NASDAQ:EGRX opened at $0.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.36 million, a P/E ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.51. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $14.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 640,754 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 6,641 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates to treat diseases of the central nervous system or metabolic critical care, and oncology in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

