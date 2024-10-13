ELIS (XLS) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $22.15 Million

ELIS (XLS) traded down 8.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. In the last week, ELIS has traded up 3.8% against the dollar. One ELIS token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000177 BTC on popular exchanges. ELIS has a market cap of $22.15 million and approximately $13,507.17 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About ELIS

ELIS is a token. It launched on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.12096078 USD and is up 3.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $194,523.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELIS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ELIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

