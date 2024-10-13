Elrond (EGLD) Price Tops $26.68 on Major Exchanges

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 13th. Elrond has a total market capitalization of $733.80 million and approximately $12.50 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elrond coin can now be purchased for about $26.68 or 0.00042604 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Elrond has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Elrond Coin Profile

Elrond uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 27,508,364 coins. Elrond’s official message board is multiversx.com/blog. Elrond’s official website is multiversx.com. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @multiversx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Elrond is https://reddit.com/r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Elrond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MultiversX (EGLD) is a cryptocurrency . MultiversX has a current supply of 27,504,961 with 27,413,185.59507525 in circulation. The last known price of MultiversX is 27.25308347 USD and is up 2.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 269 active market(s) with $18,707,251.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://multiversx.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elrond using one of the exchanges listed above.

