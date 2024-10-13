Elrond Tops One Day Trading Volume of $15.50 Million (EGLD)

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 13th. During the last week, Elrond has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. Elrond has a market capitalization of $734.15 million and $15.50 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elrond coin can now be bought for about $26.69 or 0.00042537 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Elrond Coin Profile

Elrond (CRYPTO:EGLD) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 27,504,961 coins. Elrond’s official message board is multiversx.com/blog. The Reddit community for Elrond is https://reddit.com/r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @multiversx and its Facebook page is accessible here. Elrond’s official website is multiversx.com.

Buying and Selling Elrond

According to CryptoCompare, “MultiversX (EGLD) is a cryptocurrency . MultiversX has a current supply of 27,504,961 with 27,413,185.59507525 in circulation. The last known price of MultiversX is 27.25308347 USD and is up 2.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 269 active market(s) with $18,707,251.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://multiversx.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

