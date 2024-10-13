Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABYF) Short Interest Down 28.8% in September

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 615,300 shares, a drop of 28.8% from the September 15th total of 863,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Else Nutrition Stock Performance

Shares of Else Nutrition stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 3.09. Else Nutrition has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average of $0.12.

Else Nutrition (OTCMKTS:BABYF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Else Nutrition had a negative net margin of 144.52% and a negative return on equity of 249.26%. The business had revenue of $1.92 million during the quarter.

About Else Nutrition

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc focuses on the research, development, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of plant-based food and nutrition products for infants, toddlers, children's, and adults in North America, Israel, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers baby and toddler snacks; baby feeding accessories, such as feeding bottles and teats; plant-based baby and toddler nutrition formula products; kids and adult nutrition products; and complementary food products for babies, as well as toddler drink for toddlers ages 12-36 months; and follow-on formula for infants.

