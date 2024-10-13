Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 15th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.
EMP.A stock traded up C$0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching C$41.18. 418,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,437. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.51, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$38.69 and its 200 day moving average price is C$35.26. Empire has a 52-week low of C$31.45 and a 52-week high of C$41.48. The company has a market cap of C$5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.48.
In other news, Senior Officer Vivek Sood sold 4,236 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.17, for a total transaction of C$153,228.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$13,781.91. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. In other Empire news, Senior Officer Pierre St-Laurent sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.32, for a total transaction of C$108,960.00. Also, Senior Officer Vivek Sood sold 4,236 shares of Empire stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.17, for a total transaction of C$153,228.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$13,781.91. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. Insiders have sold 20,269 shares of company stock valued at $788,772 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.
Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.
