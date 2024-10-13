Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at KeyCorp

KeyCorp upgraded shares of Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EHC. Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on Encompass Health in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Encompass Health from $113.00 to $109.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Leerink Partnrs raised Encompass Health to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $104.22.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on EHC

Encompass Health Stock Performance

Shares of EHC opened at $95.97 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.88. Encompass Health has a one year low of $57.55 and a one year high of $97.56.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.10. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Encompass Health will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Encompass Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from Encompass Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.35%.

Encompass Health declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Encompass Health

In related news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 12,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total transaction of $1,058,528.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 136,227 shares in the company, valued at $11,761,839.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Encompass Health

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EHC. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Encompass Health by 387.7% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Encompass Health by 58.9% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Encompass Health by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Encompass Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Encompass Health

(Get Free Report)

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.