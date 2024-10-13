Energi 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $300,787.29 (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for $0.0542 or 0.00000087 BTC on major exchanges. Energi has a market capitalization of $4.42 million and approximately $300,787.29 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Energi has traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.58 or 0.00045646 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00007393 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00012460 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00006827 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002262 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00003932 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000096 BTC.

About Energi

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 81,494,048 coins and its circulating supply is 81,493,541 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official website is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Users are able to generate NRG through the process of mining. Energi has a current supply of 81,454,244.99339809 with 81,453,883.18499842 in circulation. The last known price of Energi is 0.05502074 USD and is down -1.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $354,141.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://energi.world/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

