Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN) CEO Sells $470,386.50 in Stock

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) CEO Samuel Kintz sold 16,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total transaction of $470,386.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,003,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,257,420.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Samuel Kintz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 7th, Samuel Kintz sold 2,730 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $75,075.00.

On Friday, October 4th, Samuel Kintz sold 12,206 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total transaction of $335,787.06.

On Tuesday, October 1st, Samuel Kintz sold 526 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total transaction of $14,486.04.

On Monday, August 26th, Samuel Kintz sold 12,000 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total transaction of $274,680.00.

On Wednesday, July 31st, Samuel Kintz sold 2,270 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total transaction of $62,561.20.

On Thursday, July 25th, Samuel Kintz sold 12,000 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $299,040.00.

Enliven Therapeutics Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ELVN opened at $27.91 on Friday. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $28.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.30. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -14.46 and a beta of 1.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Enliven Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ELVN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.17. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELVN. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Enliven Therapeutics by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Enliven Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $167,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new position in Enliven Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,020,000. Blackstone Inc. acquired a new position in Enliven Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $443,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Enliven Therapeutics by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 713,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,604,000 after purchasing an additional 305,397 shares during the period. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enliven Therapeutics Company Profile

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

