Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRP) Short Interest Up 106.5% in September

Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a growth of 106.5% from the September 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 144,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Enstar Group Price Performance

Shares of Enstar Group stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,879. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.15 and a 200 day moving average of $23.31. Enstar Group has a 1-year low of $19.01 and a 1-year high of $26.12.

Enstar Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th.

Enstar Group Company Profile

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

