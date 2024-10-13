EOS 24 Hour Volume Hits $45.36 Million (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 13th. In the last week, EOS has traded down 2.8% against the dollar. One EOS coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00000747 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EOS has a market capitalization of $975.08 million and approximately $45.36 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About EOS

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnetworkfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

EOS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS (EOS) is a cryptocurrency . EOS has a current supply of 2,100,000,000 with 1,520,579,242.2668 in circulation. The last known price of EOS is 0.4753532 USD and is down -0.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 705 active market(s) with $45,660,429.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://eosnetwork.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

