Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Cuts Position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 27.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,426 shares during the quarter. Tenet Healthcare makes up about 1.1% of Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $6,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of THC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $421,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the third quarter worth $332,000. Finally, Somerset Trust Co bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on THC shares. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $156.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.47.

In other news, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.34, for a total value of $2,926,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,234,465.46. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.34, for a total value of $2,926,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,234,465.46. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider R. Scott Ramsey sold 11,599 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.06, for a total value of $1,879,733.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,867.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,203 shares of company stock valued at $19,754,997 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

THC stock opened at $155.82 on Friday. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 1 year low of $51.04 and a 1 year high of $171.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a PE ratio of 5.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.14.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 24.66%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 10.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 10.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

