Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Has $1.50 Million Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lessened its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,793 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in Albemarle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Albemarle by 610.0% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 284 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALB. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Albemarle from $137.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Albemarle from $151.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Albemarle from $124.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $135.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.60.

Albemarle Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:ALB traded down $0.94 on Friday, reaching $102.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,426,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,042,982. The firm has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of -21.57, a PEG ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.05. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $71.97 and a 1-year high of $177.52.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.49). Albemarle had a positive return on equity of 6.38% and a negative net margin of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.33 earnings per share. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This is a boost from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is -34.25%.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

