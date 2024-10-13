Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Has $5.55 Million Stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,940 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,234 shares during the period. Generac accounts for about 1.0% of Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Generac worth $5,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 73.2% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Generac by 97.1% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Generac by 611.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Generac by 219.6% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD purchased a new position in Generac during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.93, for a total transaction of $794,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 562,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,346,790.61. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GNRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Generac from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Generac in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Generac from $142.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Generac from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Generac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.71.

Generac Trading Up 4.4 %

GNRC stock traded up $7.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $173.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,197,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,179. The stock has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.82, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.38. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.86 and a 52 week high of $175.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $150.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.45.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.15. Generac had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $998.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

