Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Invests $2.64 Million in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 36,091 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,638,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEGA. CWM LLC raised its position in Pegasystems by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 31,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 10,103 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the second quarter valued at about $378,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pegasystems by 83.9% in the second quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 6,935 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its holdings in Pegasystems by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 43,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 12,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP increased its position in Pegasystems by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 683,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,399,000 after purchasing an additional 49,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PEGA shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Monday, July 29th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Pegasystems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pegasystems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.60.

Insider Transactions at Pegasystems

In related news, Director Richard H. Jones sold 15,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total transaction of $1,057,516.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 371,787 shares in the company, valued at $25,746,249.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard H. Jones sold 10,000 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.88, for a total transaction of $698,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 357,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,951,213.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Jones sold 15,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total transaction of $1,057,516.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 371,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,746,249.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,955 shares of company stock worth $3,206,247 over the last 90 days. 50.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pegasystems Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PEGA traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $73.84. 340,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,343. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.05 and a beta of 1.07. Pegasystems Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.66 and a 1-year high of $74.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.49.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.30. Pegasystems had a return on equity of 49.62% and a net margin of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $351.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Pegasystems Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pegasystems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.63%.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients’ processes and workflows.

