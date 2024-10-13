Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Makes New Investment in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 79,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 0.22% of Kelly Services at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KELYA. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Kelly Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $781,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kelly Services in the third quarter valued at $196,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 28,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 7,576 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Kelly Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its holdings in Kelly Services by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 18,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 9,449 shares during the last quarter. 76.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KELYA stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.42. The company had a trading volume of 128,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,309. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.67 and a 200 day moving average of $21.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.40 and a 12 month high of $25.27. The company has a market capitalization of $725.36 million, a PE ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.19.

Kelly Services ( NASDAQ:KELYA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 1.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Kelly Services’s payout ratio is presently 21.58%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Kelly Services in a research note on Friday, September 27th.

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and permanent placement services providing administrative, accounting, and finance; light industrial; contact center staffing; and other workforce solutions.

