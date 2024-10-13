Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 1,336 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lowered its position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,336 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $2,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Valmont Industries by 117.4% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Valmont Industries by 2,060.0% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Valmont Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in Valmont Industries by 268.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Timothy P. Francis sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.49, for a total transaction of $686,527.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,826,998.79. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Timothy P. Francis sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.49, for a total value of $686,527.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,826,998.79. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Theodor Werner Freye sold 1,600 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.12, for a total value of $480,192.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,942.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of VMI traded up $7.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $301.15. The company had a trading volume of 101,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,461. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $188.63 and a 52-week high of $307.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $282.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $263.47. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.33 and a beta of 1.02.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.72. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 16.76 EPS for the current year.

Valmont Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is 28.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VMI shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Valmont Industries from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $332.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on VMI

Valmont Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.