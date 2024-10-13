Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 2,030 Shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,030 shares during the period. HCI Group accounts for about 1.7% of Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 0.85% of HCI Group worth $9,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of HCI Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in HCI Group during the second quarter worth $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of HCI Group by 115.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCI Group during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HCI shares. Compass Point reduced their price objective on HCI Group from $130.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of HCI Group in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of HCI Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.00.

NYSE:HCI opened at $111.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.31 and its 200-day moving average is $100.27. HCI Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.80 and a 1-year high of $121.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.13.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $206.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.67 million. HCI Group had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 44.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that HCI Group, Inc. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, insurance management, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

