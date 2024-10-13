Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Takes $2.01 Million Position in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 247,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,012,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 0.42% of Health Catalyst at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 6.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Health Catalyst by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Health Catalyst by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 49,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 285,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

Health Catalyst Trading Up 3.7 %

NASDAQ:HCAT traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,294. The stock has a market cap of $492.23 million, a P/E ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.90. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.42 and a 12-month high of $11.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

Health Catalyst ( NASDAQ:HCAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 28.87% and a negative return on equity of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $75.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Health Catalyst news, COO Daniel Lesueur sold 5,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total value of $32,243.71. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 150,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,537.14. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kevin Lee Freeman sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $54,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,460.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Daniel Lesueur sold 5,209 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total transaction of $32,243.71. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 150,006 shares in the company, valued at $928,537.14. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,362 shares of company stock valued at $256,009 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HCAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Health Catalyst from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Health Catalyst from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.58.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst Company Profile

(Free Report)

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company provides data operating system data platform which provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications build for data platform to analyze clients face across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.