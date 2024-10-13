Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Euro Tech Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of CLWT opened at $1.65 on Wednesday. Euro Tech has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $1.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.61.
About Euro Tech
