Eva Renee Barnett Sells 5,162 Shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Stock

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 5,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.56, for a total transaction of $152,588.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 338,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,009,429.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

On Wednesday, July 17th, Eva Renee Barnett sold 3,123 shares of Immunovant stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.69, for a total value of $92,721.87.

Immunovant stock opened at $30.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of -15.75 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.95 and its 200 day moving average is $29.06. Immunovant, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.67 and a 12-month high of $45.58.

Immunovant ( NASDAQ:IMVT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Immunovant, Inc. will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IMVT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Immunovant in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Immunovant from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Immunovant from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Immunovant in a report on Monday, September 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.58.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Octagon Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Immunovant by 127.3% during the fourth quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 273,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,289 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 295,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,429,000 after acquiring an additional 126,412 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Immunovant by 185.4% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 14,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 9,335 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Immunovant by 51.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 65,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 22,226 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Immunovant by 66.9% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 11,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

