Evercore ISI Boosts Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target to $990.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Evercore ISI from $985.00 to $990.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

COST has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $876.00 to $995.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $955.00 to $980.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $925.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $855.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $886.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $889.03 on Thursday. Costco Wholesale has a 12-month low of $540.23 and a 12-month high of $923.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $882.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $827.34. The firm has a market cap of $394.14 billion, a PE ratio of 55.08, a PEG ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The retailer reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $79.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.91 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 2.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $888.99, for a total value of $2,844,768.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,671,983.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $848.53, for a total value of $1,272,795.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,327,041.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $888.99, for a total transaction of $2,844,768.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,630 shares in the company, valued at $7,671,983.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,674 shares of company stock valued at $5,831,324. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Wulff Hansen & CO. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 99,208.6% during the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,474,733 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,253,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473,248 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $510,353,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 287.3% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 836,247 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $710,802,000 after buying an additional 620,341 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 51,747.5% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 619,578 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,266,000 after buying an additional 618,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,360,168 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,640,940,000 after acquiring an additional 485,051 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

