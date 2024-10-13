Exchange Bank Has $772,000 Stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Exchange Bank cut its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,944 shares during the period. Exchange Bank’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 117,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after buying an additional 9,731 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Breakwater Capital Group boosted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 293,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,037,000 after buying an additional 22,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 182.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 768,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,641,000 after acquiring an additional 496,455 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FALN opened at $27.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.66. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.12 and a 52 week high of $27.43.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.1348 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

