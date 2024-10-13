Exchange Bank Makes New $208,000 Investment in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Exchange Bank purchased a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 293 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DigitalBridge Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 36,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $24,338,000 after buying an additional 9,451 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,682,000. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd now owns 250,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $155,185,000 after purchasing an additional 49,000 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 82,931 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $55,968,000 after purchasing an additional 30,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Netflix by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 549,987 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $334,024,000 after acquiring an additional 220,854 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NFLX. Piper Sandler upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $650.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Netflix from $780.00 to $820.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $750.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Netflix from $735.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $702.79.

Netflix Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NFLX opened at $722.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $311.52 billion, a PE ratio of 50.16, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $344.73 and a 1 year high of $736.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $686.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $651.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.00, for a total transaction of $279,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,741,260. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.00, for a total transaction of $279,590.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,741,260. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total transaction of $3,184,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $9,490,250. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 225,167 shares of company stock worth $150,492,460. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.