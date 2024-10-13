Exchange Bank Raises Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Exchange Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Exchange Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,028.6% during the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VCSH stock opened at $78.80 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.43 and a twelve month high of $79.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.77.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2627 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

