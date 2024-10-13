Exchange Bank Sells 484 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Exchange Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises about 2.9% of Exchange Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Exchange Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $3,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BND. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 84,438,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,083,769,000 after purchasing an additional 8,691,058 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,326,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,029,000 after buying an additional 6,253,040 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 27,905,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,731,000 after acquiring an additional 4,794,485 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,675,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,244,000 after acquiring an additional 746,645 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona PSPRS Trust acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $472,909,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $73.82 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $67.99 and a 12 month high of $75.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.90.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.2255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

