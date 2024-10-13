Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 22.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,002 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $20,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. American Capital Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 403.2% in the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 118.0% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 66.7% in the second quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Vima LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $151.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $276.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.09. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $135.37 and a 52 week high of $170.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $145.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.95.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. Chevron’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. Research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.55%.

Several research firms recently commented on CVX. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Chevron from $189.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.81.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

