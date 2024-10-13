Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC cut its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,575 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $11,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VV. WNY Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 126.8% during the fourth quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SWP Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,692,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of VV opened at $266.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $255.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.96. The firm has a market cap of $38.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $187.49 and a 12-month high of $266.42.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.