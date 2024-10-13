Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Cuts Stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 242,639 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 32,925 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Trimble worth $15,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in Trimble by 530.0% in the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,734 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Trimble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 4.0% during the third quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 7,295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Trimble by 162.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 31,940 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 19,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 11.0% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 8,475 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on TRMB. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Trimble from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Trimble from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.67.

Trimble Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $63.01 on Friday. Trimble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.57 and a fifty-two week high of $65.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.23.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. Trimble had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 40.70%. The company had revenue of $870.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

