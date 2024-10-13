Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Decreases Stock Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lowered its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 84,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,575 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $10,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Carnegie Investment Counsel lifted its stake in RTX by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 113,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,718,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 0.6% during the third quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its position in RTX by 20.9% during the third quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in RTX by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 25,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Finally, Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE RTX opened at $123.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $119.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.49. RTX Co. has a one year low of $72.29 and a one year high of $125.93. The company has a market capitalization of $164.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.99.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.29 billion. RTX had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. RTX’s payout ratio is currently 145.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna upped their price objective on RTX from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America upgraded RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on RTX from $491.00 to $467.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Melius Research boosted their price objective on RTX from $490.00 to $493.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In other news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 4,235 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $482,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,090,026. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $15,881,595.38. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 566,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,725,966.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 4,235 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $482,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,090,026. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,333 shares of company stock worth $20,861,880 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

