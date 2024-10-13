Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $44.91 Million Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 492,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 26,551 shares during the quarter. ONEOK accounts for 1.0% of Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $44,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in ONEOK by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 13,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in ONEOK by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in ONEOK by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Aviso Wealth Management increased its position in ONEOK by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aviso Wealth Management now owns 7,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Insider Activity at ONEOK

In related news, Director Pattye L. Moore sold 3,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $310,901.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on OKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on ONEOK from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on ONEOK from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Tudor Pickering upgraded ONEOK to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on OKE

ONEOK Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of OKE opened at $96.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.33 and a 12-month high of $96.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.11.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 13.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.27%.

About ONEOK

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.