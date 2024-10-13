Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Reduces Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lowered its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,003 shares during the period. Deere & Company makes up approximately 0.6% of Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $25,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Taylor Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Sunpointe LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $371.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Hsbc Global Res lowered Deere & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. HSBC downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $420.69.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $411.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $113.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $340.20 and a 52 week high of $420.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $387.01 and a 200 day moving average of $385.44.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $11.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 36.71% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 25.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 17.70%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

