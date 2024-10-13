Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 20,496 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,496 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $17,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the second quarter worth $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 185.3% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 97 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $375.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a PE ratio of 84.65 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $346.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $322.52. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $194.59 and a 52 week high of $376.59.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.70. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 5.28%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZBRA. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Zebra Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $314.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Zebra Technologies from $370.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Zebra Technologies from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $352.73.

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 1,000 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.69, for a total value of $341,690.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,312,342.86. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

