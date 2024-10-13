Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Trims Position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) by 43.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 299,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225,921 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.65% of Omnicell worth $13,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 21,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 6,602 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Omnicell by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Omnicell by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 10,116 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in Omnicell by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 51,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $42.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -92.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 47.35 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.82. Omnicell, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.12 and a twelve month high of $45.84.

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.37. Omnicell had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.52%. The firm had revenue of $276.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Omnicell in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Omnicell from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Omnicell from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Omnicell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omnicell has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

