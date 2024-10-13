Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Position Lifted by Simplicity Wealth LLC

Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 752.0% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 426 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America raised their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $123.02 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.03 and a 52-week high of $131.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.98.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

