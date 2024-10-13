Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 434,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,557 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $50,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bright Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bright Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 57,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,758,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 50,331 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,899,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 14,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 6,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 12,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $157.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.88.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

XOM stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $123.61. 8,294,839 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,737,104. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $126.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $487.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.89.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

