Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Has $42.80 Million Stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 19.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,293 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,900 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. owned about 0.22% of Align Technology worth $42,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in Align Technology by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 2,107 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 52.5% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 122 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 53.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 127 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Align Technology by 36.8% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Align Technology by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,876 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ALGN traded down $7.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $222.04. 1,311,849 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 762,480. The stock has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of 37.70, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.64. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $176.34 and a twelve month high of $335.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $233.68 and a 200 day moving average of $256.77.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.09. Align Technology had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

ALGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Align Technology from $370.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Align Technology from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Align Technology from $328.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Align Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.00.

In other news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. acquired 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $235.33 per share, with a total value of $1,529,645.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,647,366.51. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

