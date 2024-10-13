Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Lowers Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lowered its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,300 shares during the period. Eaton makes up approximately 0.7% of Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. owned approximately 0.05% of Eaton worth $70,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Breakwater Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1,560.0% in the 2nd quarter. Breakwater Investment Management now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total transaction of $96,721.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,858,328. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Dorothy C. Thompson bought 2,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $300.30 per share, with a total value of $662,161.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,161.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total transaction of $96,721.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,858,328. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,511 shares of company stock worth $15,809,326 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ETN shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Eaton from $357.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $315.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Eaton in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $348.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Eaton in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.47.

Eaton Stock Performance

NYSE:ETN traded up $4.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $341.39. 1,162,053 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,135,704. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $307.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $315.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $191.82 and a twelve month high of $345.19.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.12. Eaton had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 15.12%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. On average, analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 41.36%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Stories

