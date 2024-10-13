Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Lowers Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. trimmed its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company makes up about 0.9% of Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $85,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 241.9% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth about $3,726,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 11,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,867,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,106.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $979.29.

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock traded up $21.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $932.06. 2,293,874 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,009,544. The firm has a market cap of $885.83 billion, a PE ratio of 137.27, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $547.61 and a 1 year high of $972.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $910.84 and its 200 day moving average is $852.86.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 67.52% and a net margin of 18.86%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

