Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Lowers Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. decreased its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow makes up 0.7% of Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $69,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunpointe LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,451,000. Finally, Syon Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 810 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,800 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $825.00, for a total transaction of $1,485,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,479,250. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,800 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $825.00, for a total value of $1,485,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,479,250. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 94 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $825.92, for a total value of $77,636.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,319,372.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,914 shares of company stock worth $5,608,936. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NOW traded down $6.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $938.59. 854,087 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,280,261. The firm has a market cap of $192.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.38, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $527.24 and a 12-month high of $949.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $861.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $786.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 14.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on NOW. JMP Securities boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $825.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $835.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $890.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $885.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $880.04.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

