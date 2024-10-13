Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Raises Stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 186.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 173,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 113,100 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $22,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Welltower in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Welltower during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Welltower during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE WELL traded up $2.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $125.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,758,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,713,834. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.80 and a fifty-two week high of $131.31. The company has a market cap of $74.85 billion, a PE ratio of 154.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 4.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.26.

Welltower Increases Dividend

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. Welltower had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is an increase from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 330.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on WELL. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Welltower from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Welltower to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 target price (up previously from $134.00) on shares of Welltower in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Welltower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.38.

About Welltower

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

