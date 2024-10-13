Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Sells 1,000 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lessened its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 58,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $24,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 32.9% in the third quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.2% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 301.4% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Finally, Freestate Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $371.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Hsbc Global Res lowered Deere & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Raymond James started coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $420.69.

Deere & Company Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded up $5.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $411.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 653,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483,328. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $340.20 and a 52 week high of $420.47. The company has a market capitalization of $113.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $387.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $385.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.66. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 36.71%. The business had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 25.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 17.70%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

