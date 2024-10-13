Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Trims Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. cut its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,500 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 1.3% of Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $130,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,946 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 9.8% in the first quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 9,045 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,475,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at $282,469,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.1 %

UNH stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $598.05. 1,909,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,855,968. The stock has a market cap of $552.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $583.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $531.08. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $436.38 and a 12-month high of $607.94.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $98.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.73 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 3.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.03, for a total transaction of $868,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,507,748.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 2,851 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.88, for a total value of $1,624,727.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,812,029.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $595.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $546.00 to $601.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $555.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $617.37.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Further Reading

