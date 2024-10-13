Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Purchased by Sunflower Bank N.A.

Sunflower Bank N.A. grew its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 16.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fair Isaac

In related news, Director Joanna Rees sold 3,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total value of $6,931,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,715.27, for a total value of $5,145,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,895,392.63. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 3,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total value of $6,931,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,261 shares of company stock valued at $26,291,370 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FICO traded up $46.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,031.00. The stock had a trading volume of 203,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,702. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $811.99 and a twelve month high of $2,043.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,821.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,527.34. The firm has a market cap of $50.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.35.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $447.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.53 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 28.94% and a negative return on equity of 60.67%. Equities analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FICO has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,800.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,967.00 to $2,109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,725.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2,100.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,787.08.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

