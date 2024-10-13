Faraday Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CPPKF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Posted by on Oct 13th, 2024

Faraday Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CPPKFGet Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,100 shares, a decrease of 37.2% from the September 15th total of 59,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Faraday Copper Price Performance

Shares of CPPKF remained flat at $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday. 6,869 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,885. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.56. Faraday Copper has a 52 week low of $0.34 and a 52 week high of $0.67.

About Faraday Copper

(Get Free Report)

Faraday Copper Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company holds a 100% interest in the Copper Creek project consisting of 73 square kilometers private land, patented and un-patented mining claims, and state prospecting permits located in Pinal County, Arizona.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Faraday Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Faraday Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.